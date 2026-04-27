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    One Field, Two Nations, Tiger Balm 2026

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), play a friendly game of Ultimate Frisbee during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 5, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot) ("Game Day" was created using Suno AI)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 17:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005870
    VIRIN: 260505-A-FC838-1958
    Filename: DOD_111684999
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, One Field, Two Nations, Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Singapore
    Bilateral Exercise
    Tiger Balm
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    strong defense relations
    Washington National Guard

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