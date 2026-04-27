Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), play a friendly game of Ultimate Frisbee during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 5, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot) ("Game Day" was created using Suno AI)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 17:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005870
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-FC838-1958
|Filename:
|DOD_111684999
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, One Field, Two Nations, Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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