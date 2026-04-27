[B-Roll] Checkered Flag 26-2 joint airpower operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005852" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 325th Fighter Wing hosts Checkered Flag 26-2, one of the U.S. military’s largest aerial exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 – May 14, 2026. This large-scale air-to-air exercise brings together 14 units across the U.S. Air Force and Navy as they integrate fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in a dynamic training environment aimed to enhance aviators’ and maintainers’ mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)