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    [B-Roll] Checkered Flag 26-2 joint airpower operations

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    The 325th Fighter Wing hosts Checkered Flag 26-2, one of the U.S. military’s largest aerial exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 – May 14, 2026. This large-scale air-to-air exercise brings together 14 units across the U.S. Air Force and Navy as they integrate fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in a dynamic training environment aimed to enhance aviators’ and maintainers’ mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005852
    VIRIN: 260506-F-LY429-1003
    Filename: DOD_111684529
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, [B-Roll] Checkered Flag 26-2 joint airpower operations, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    USAF
    USNavy
    CheckeredFlag
    Aircraft
    Joint

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