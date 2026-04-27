[B-Roll] Checkered Flag 26-2 joint airpower operations

The 325th Fighter Wing hosts Checkered Flag 26-2, one of the U.S. military’s largest aerial exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 – May 14, 2026. This large-scale air-to-air exercise brings together 14 units across the U.S. Air Force and Navy as they integrate fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in a dynamic training environment aimed to enhance aviators’ and maintainers’ mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005852
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-LY429-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111684529
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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