U.S. Army Reserve chalk art

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005849" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Cadet Jordyn Hoit, a Minuteman Scholarship recipient and known chalk artist, honors the ambassadors who helped guide her through the process of applying for the minuteman scholarship, with chalk art dedicated to the U.S. Army Reserve Ambassadors and another dedicated to the U.S Army Reserves 118th birthday.