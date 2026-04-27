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    U.S. Army Reserve chalk art

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    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Cadet Jordyn Hoit, a Minuteman Scholarship recipient and known chalk artist, honors the ambassadors who helped guide her through the process of applying for the minuteman scholarship, with chalk art dedicated to the U.S. Army Reserve Ambassadors and another dedicated to the U.S Army Reserves 118th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005849
    VIRIN: 260424-A-JS428-4747
    Filename: DOD_111684498
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve chalk art, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ROTC
    army reserve ambassador
    minuteman scholarship
    army reserve
    adrian tlpanco

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