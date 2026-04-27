U.S. Army Reserve Cadet Jordyn Hoit, a Minuteman Scholarship recipient and known chalk artist, honors the ambassadors who helped guide her through the process of applying for the minuteman scholarship, with chalk art dedicated to the U.S. Army Reserve Ambassadors and another dedicated to the U.S Army Reserves 118th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 18:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1005849
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-JS428-4747
|Filename:
|DOD_111684498
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve chalk art, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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