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    [B-Roll] 325th CS tests Mission-Ready Airman concept during exercise Blinded Camel

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    The 325th Communications Squadron conducted exercise Blinded Camel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2026. The exercise validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a high-threat environment. Airmen were evaluated on their ability to navigate host-nation interactions and defend against a simulated opposing force, emphasizing the Mission-Ready Airman concept of being capable to operate outside of typical duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005846
    VIRIN: 260506-F-LY429-1002
    Filename: DOD_111684477
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, [B-Roll] 325th CS tests Mission-Ready Airman concept during exercise Blinded Camel, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Communications Squadron
    CS
    MRA
    Training
    Exercise

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