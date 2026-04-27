The 325th Communications Squadron conducted exercise Blinded Camel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2026. The exercise validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a high-threat environment. Airmen were evaluated on their ability to navigate host-nation interactions and defend against a simulated opposing force, emphasizing the Mission-Ready Airman concept of being capable to operate outside of typical duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005846
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-LY429-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111684477
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, [B-Roll] 325th CS tests Mission-Ready Airman concept during exercise Blinded Camel, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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