[B-Roll] 325th CS tests Mission-Ready Airman concept during exercise Blinded Camel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 325th Communications Squadron conducted exercise Blinded Camel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2026. The exercise validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a high-threat environment. Airmen were evaluated on their ability to navigate host-nation interactions and defend against a simulated opposing force, emphasizing the Mission-Ready Airman concept of being capable to operate outside of typical duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)