B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion completes expeditionary FEX

U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in an expeditionary field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 27, 2026. The exercise sets realistic conditions for 9th Comm Bn. to validate essential capabilities, requiring detachments to quickly deploy, maintain and defend communications networks and critical infrastructure in a simulated expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaitlyn Gamble)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005841
|VIRIN:
|260427-M-QC271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111684393
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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