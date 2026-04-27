B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion completes expeditionary FEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005841" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in an expeditionary field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 27, 2026. The exercise sets realistic conditions for 9th Comm Bn. to validate essential capabilities, requiring detachments to quickly deploy, maintain and defend communications networks and critical infrastructure in a simulated expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaitlyn Gamble)