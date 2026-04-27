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    B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion completes expeditionary FEX

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kaitlyn Gamble 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in an expeditionary field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 27, 2026.  The exercise sets realistic conditions for 9th Comm Bn. to validate essential capabilities, requiring detachments to quickly deploy, maintain and defend communications networks and critical infrastructure in a simulated expeditionary environment.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kaitlyn Gamble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005841
    VIRIN: 260427-M-QC271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111684393
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 9th Communication Battalion completes expeditionary FEX, by LCpl Kaitlyn Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MIG, I MEF, Marines, USMC, 9th Comm

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