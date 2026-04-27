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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA Joint Maritime Training

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    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers, assigned to Coast Guard Station Juneau, members of the Juneau Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, and members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conduct a joint maritime response joint training exercise near Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and TSA conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005838
    VIRIN: 260416-G-MQ824-1001
    Filename: DOD_111684250
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Police Department
    Maritime Enforcement
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    SWAT Training
    United States Coast Guard
    Alaska

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