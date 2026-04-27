Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA Joint Maritime Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005838" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers, assigned to Coast Guard Station Juneau, members of the Juneau Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, and members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conduct a joint maritime response joint training exercise near Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and TSA conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)