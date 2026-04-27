Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA Joint Maritime Training

U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers, assigned to Coast Guard Station Juneau, members of the Juneau Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, and members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conduct a joint maritime response joint training exercise near Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and TSA conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005838
|VIRIN:
|260416-G-MQ824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111684250
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Hometown:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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