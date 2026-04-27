(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What influenced your decision to purse your commissioning path?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Lt. Ariana Sheridan, a radiology resident assigned to the Uniformed Services University, discusses her commissioning path in Navy Medicine while serving in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005827
    VIRIN: 260414-N-NX118-7144
    Filename: DOD_111684110
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What influenced your decision to purse your commissioning path?, by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Navy Medical Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video