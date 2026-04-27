Lt. Ariana Sheridan, a radiology resident assigned to the Uniformed Services University, discusses her commissioning path in Navy Medicine while serving in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1005827
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-NX118-7144
|Filename:
|DOD_111684110
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What influenced your decision to purse your commissioning path?, by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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