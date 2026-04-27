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    BLT 2/4 Conducts a Vertical Assault Raid

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martha Linares 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a vertical assault raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2026. The execution of this raid is a key event of the amphibious raid course that tests BLT 2/4’s and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (Rein.)'s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005826
    VIRIN: 260429-M-VR996-5306
    Filename: DOD_111684056
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, BLT 2/4 Conducts a Vertical Assault Raid, by Sgt Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    13thMEU, EOTG, IMEF, Marines, From the Sea, BLT 2/4

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