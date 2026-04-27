BLT 2/4 Conducts a Vertical Assault Raid

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a vertical assault raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 29, 2026. The execution of this raid is a key event of the amphibious raid course that tests BLT 2/4’s and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (Rein.)'s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005826
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-VR996-5306
|Filename:
|DOD_111684056
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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