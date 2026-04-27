Dogface Soldiers conduct shoot house training with military working dogs

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a shoot house training exercise with military working dogs at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The training included realistic room clearing drills with a focus on building confidence and experience utilizing military working dogs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005817
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-VM913-9378
|Filename:
|DOD_111683844
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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