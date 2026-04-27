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    Dogface Soldiers conduct shoot house training with military working dogs

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a shoot house training exercise with military working dogs at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2026. The training included realistic room clearing drills with a focus on building confidence and experience utilizing military working dogs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005817
    VIRIN: 260505-A-VM913-9378
    Filename: DOD_111683844
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers conduct shoot house training with military working dogs, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Shoot House
    shoot house training
    military working dog (MWD)
    RotM Rock of the Marne 3rd ID 3rd Infantry Division
    military working dog
    DOG

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