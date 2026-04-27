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    TRADOC Mad Scientist 2018 Megacities: 1.04 Future War In Cities: Australian Thoughts / MG Burr

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    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2018

    Video by Matthew Santaspirt 

    T2COM G2

    TRADOC Mad Scientist 2018 Megacities: 1.04 Future War In Cities: Australian Thoughts / MG Burr

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2018
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005812
    VIRIN: 180403-D-LF820-1520
    Filename: DOD_111683731
    Length: 00:23:05
    Location: US

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