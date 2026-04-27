Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 003 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adam McGlamry, a painter with the 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the development of a pole sander device meant to increase operational efficiency and minimize safety risks during painting tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 11, 2026. McGlamry worked alongside the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins AFB best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)