Adam McGlamry, a painter with the 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the development of a pole sander device meant to increase operational efficiency and minimize safety risks during painting tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 11, 2026. McGlamry worked alongside the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins AFB best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 10:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005766
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111683150
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 003 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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