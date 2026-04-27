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    Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 003 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Adam McGlamry, a painter with the 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the development of a pole sander device meant to increase operational efficiency and minimize safety risks during painting tasks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 11, 2026. McGlamry worked alongside the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Ergonomics Department, a team designed to assess and reduce risks to keep the working force at Robins AFB best prepared to deliver warfighting capabilities around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005766
    VIRIN: 260211-F-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_111683150
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Robins Ergo Solutions: EP 003 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    Robins ALC
    558th AMXS
    Ergonomic solution

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