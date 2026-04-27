B-roll footage of Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, May 6, 2026.
00:00 Lucius D. Clay Kaserne Main Sign
00:45 Original Main Access Gate
00:58 Boyd Boulevard
01:14 Berlin Airlift Aircrews Memorial Monument
(Video by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005764
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-TR184-3297
|Filename:
|DOD_111683114
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package: Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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