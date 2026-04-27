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    B-Roll Package: Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.05.2026

    Video by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    B-roll footage of Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, May 6, 2026.

    00:00 Lucius D. Clay Kaserne Main Sign
    00:45 Original Main Access Gate
    00:58 Boyd Boulevard
    01:14 Berlin Airlift Aircrews Memorial Monument

    (Video by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005764
    VIRIN: 260506-O-TR184-3297
    Filename: DOD_111683114
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    IMCOM - Europe

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