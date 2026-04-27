Homeland Defense (LSCO Conditions 9/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on threats to the Homeland.

In LSCO, the Homeland is no longer a sanctuary. Threat hybrid and irregular capabilities could attack soft targets and systems within U.S. territories.

China and Russia may already have footholds in key capabilities for collection, disruption, and influence.

While most of the Competition-phase attacks are below escalation thresholds, they will become more destructive in the transition to LSCO.

The Army will need to refine its mobilization processes and harden its infrastructure. All Soldiers should increase the awareness of potential Threats.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution