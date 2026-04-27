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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing the the Transformation and Training Command’s Best Squad Competition conduct a timed ruck march, medical lane, stress shoot, obstacle course, and other events during the second day of the competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005761
    VIRIN: 260505-A-YY901-5001
    Filename: DOD_111683103
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SPC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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