T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers competing the the Transformation and Training Command’s Best Squad Competition conduct a timed ruck march, medical lane, stress shoot, obstacle course, and other events during the second day of the competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005761
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-YY901-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111683103
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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