PLAA Offense Introduction - ThreatMinutes

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The PLAA offensive focus is destroying enemy formations rather than taking ground. They use a mix of capabilities to annihilate isolated units. Massed firepower destroys, neutralizes, or fixes enemies.

The Offense progresses in distinct phases:

The Advance Phase includes movement toward the enemy, ending when the main body makes contact.

Units then “Unfold” to maintain contact and isolate portions of the enemy formation.

The Depth and Thrust Groups deploy and the Firepower Group initiates its assault.

Once the enemy center of gravity is seized the aim is to further isolate and deny retrograde – ending upon destruction or surrender.

Envelopment capitalizes on vulnerable flanks. Units conduct penetrations and multi-domain attacks to create these flanks.

The Thrust Maneuvering Group is often an armor force but may also be an air-mobile assault force, opening another flank that the enemy must defend – usually against command and supply nodes.

The Information and Firepower Assault is a “blitz” of tube, rocket, and electronic fires which destroys, degrades, or neutralizes key targets.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/

ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow

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