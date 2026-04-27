U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct wet silk training at the Bernstein Pool on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, March 24, 2026. The exercise is part of familiarization training for a planned Airborne jump over Lake Garda. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005756
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111683070
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wet Silk Training (B-Roll Video), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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