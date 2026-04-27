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    Wet Silk Training (B-Roll Video)

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.23.2026

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct wet silk training at the Bernstein Pool on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, March 24, 2026. The exercise is part of familiarization training for a planned Airborne jump over Lake Garda. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005756
    VIRIN: 260324-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_111683070
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wet Silk Training (B-Roll Video), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    173rd Airborne Brigade

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