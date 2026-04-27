PLAA Light CA-Brigade Structure - ThreatMinutes

The LIGHT combined arms brigade has fully motorized light infantry capable of a wide variety of missions in a range of terrains.
Its four light high-mobility maneuver battalions leverage the CSK-141 for mobility and firepower.
Its reconnaissance battalion has a mix of highly mobile assets for comprehensive situational understanding.
The brigade’s air defense battalion provides short-range, low-altitude defense with a mix of guns and missiles, as well as low-altitude drones. The PLA’s SMART HUNTER system supports integrated air defense.
The Operational and Service Support battalions provide a variety of functions for the brigade and will likely be task-organized to subordinate units.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
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|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005755
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-A0621-6217
|Filename:
|DOD_111683069
|Length:
|00:00:48
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