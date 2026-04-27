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    PLAA Light CA-Brigade Structure - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The LIGHT combined arms brigade has fully motorized light infantry capable of a wide variety of missions in a range of terrains.
    Its four light high-mobility maneuver battalions leverage the CSK-141 for mobility and firepower.
    Its reconnaissance battalion has a mix of highly mobile assets for comprehensive situational understanding.
    The brigade’s air defense battalion provides short-range, low-altitude defense with a mix of guns and missiles, as well as low-altitude drones. The PLA’s SMART HUNTER system supports integrated air defense.
    The Operational and Service Support battalions provide a variety of functions for the brigade and will likely be task-organized to subordinate units.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005755
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-6217
    Filename: DOD_111683069
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

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