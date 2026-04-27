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    PLAA Light Rifle Companies - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The light rifle company combines firepower, an amphibious capability, and light-weight high-mobility.
    It has 14 Fighting Vehicles, led by a captain with a deputy, political officer, and company NCO.
    It has three high-mobility infantry platoons and a weapons platoon which may cross-level its assets.
    The CSK family of wheeled vehicles transport troops and provide firepower.
    The Weapons Platoon provides additional firepower with its anti-tank rockets and machine guns.
    Light high-mobility companies provide maximum flexibility for employing their capabilities. In capitalizing on well-rehearsed battle drills, they generally have three main missions:
    Breakthrough to take advantage of opportunities or vulnerable flanks,
    Quickly deploy to provide rapid response, and
    Conduct point assaults against enemy key systems.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow

    EQUIPMENT REFERENCED ------ View on TRADOC G2’s Worldwide Equipment Guide
    CSK-131 Wheeled Infantry Vehicle: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/Dongfeng_CSK-141_Chinese_4x4_Light_Tactical_Vehicle
    PF-98 (Type 98) Chinese 120mm Anti-Tank Rocket: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/PF-98_(Type_98)_Chinese_120mm_Anti-Tank_Rocket
    QJY-88 (Type 88) Chinese 5.8mm Light Machine Gun: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/QJY-88_(Type_88)_Chinese_5.8mm_Light_Machine_Gun
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.---------------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005753
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-9750
    Filename: DOD_111683055
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    China ThreatMinutes

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