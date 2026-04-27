PLAA Light Rifle Companies - ThreatMinutes

The light rifle company combines firepower, an amphibious capability, and light-weight high-mobility.
It has 14 Fighting Vehicles, led by a captain with a deputy, political officer, and company NCO.
It has three high-mobility infantry platoons and a weapons platoon which may cross-level its assets.
The CSK family of wheeled vehicles transport troops and provide firepower.
The Weapons Platoon provides additional firepower with its anti-tank rockets and machine guns.
Light high-mobility companies provide maximum flexibility for employing their capabilities. In capitalizing on well-rehearsed battle drills, they generally have three main missions:
Breakthrough to take advantage of opportunities or vulnerable flanks,
Quickly deploy to provide rapid response, and
Conduct point assaults against enemy key systems.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
EQUIPMENT REFERENCED ------ View on TRADOC G2’s Worldwide Equipment Guide
CSK-131 Wheeled Infantry Vehicle: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/Dongfeng_CSK-141_Chinese_4x4_Light_Tactical_Vehicle
PF-98 (Type 98) Chinese 120mm Anti-Tank Rocket: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/PF-98_(Type_98)_Chinese_120mm_Anti-Tank_Rocket
QJY-88 (Type 88) Chinese 5.8mm Light Machine Gun: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/QJY-88_(Type_88)_Chinese_5.8mm_Light_Machine_Gun
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|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005753
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-A0621-9750
|Filename:
|DOD_111683055
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