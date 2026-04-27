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    PLAA Medium Rifle Companies - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The PLAA’s mechanized company supports a variety of units, especially armor. It has 14 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, led by a captain with a deputy, political officer, and company NCO.
    Each platoon has four Infantry Fighting Vehicles with infantry squads.
    PLAA mechanized infantry company movements and formations are not significantly unique from other countries’. Fighting vehicles leverage their mobility, dismounting troops when needing to mass all fire capabilities.
    Mechanized companies provide high mobility, flexibility, and massive firepower, capitalizing on well-rehearsed battle drills.
    In the offense, mechanized companies achieve early objectives and breach defensive lines in the Advance or Frontline Attack Groups
    In the defense, they may prevent penetration in the Frontline Defense or Depth Defense Groups.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow

    EQUIPMENT REFERENCED ------
    The ZBD-04 Infantry Fighting Vehicle on TRADOC G2’s Worldwide Equipment Guide: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/ZBD-04_(Type_04)_Chinese_Amphibious_Infantry_Fighting_Vehicle_(IFV)
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.---------------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005752
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-5727
    Filename: DOD_111683033
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

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    China ThreatMinutes

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