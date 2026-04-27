PLAA Medium Rifle Companies - ThreatMinutes

The PLAA’s mechanized company supports a variety of units, especially armor. It has 14 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, led by a captain with a deputy, political officer, and company NCO.
Each platoon has four Infantry Fighting Vehicles with infantry squads.
PLAA mechanized infantry company movements and formations are not significantly unique from other countries’. Fighting vehicles leverage their mobility, dismounting troops when needing to mass all fire capabilities.
Mechanized companies provide high mobility, flexibility, and massive firepower, capitalizing on well-rehearsed battle drills.
In the offense, mechanized companies achieve early objectives and breach defensive lines in the Advance or Frontline Attack Groups
In the defense, they may prevent penetration in the Frontline Defense or Depth Defense Groups.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
EQUIPMENT REFERENCED ------
The ZBD-04 Infantry Fighting Vehicle on TRADOC G2’s Worldwide Equipment Guide: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/ZBD-04_(Type_04)_Chinese_Amphibious_Infantry_Fighting_Vehicle_(IFV)
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|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:36
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|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005752
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-A0621-5727
|Filename:
|DOD_111683033
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