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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25 ID U.S. Soldiers offload an M119 Howitzer and HIMARS in the Philippines

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, offload an M119 howitzer and an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag International Airport, Laoag City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005748
    VIRIN: 260506-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111682995
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25 ID U.S. Soldiers offload an M119 Howitzer and HIMARS in the Philippines, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    25ID
    HIMARS
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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