Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25 ID U.S. Soldiers offload an M119 Howitzer and HIMARS in the Philippines

U.S. Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, offload an M119 howitzer and an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag International Airport, Laoag City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005748
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111682995
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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