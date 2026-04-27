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    NAS Pensacola Volunteers Restore White Island Shoreline

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ian Cotter 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Volunteers from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and the local community planted more than 2,500 native wetland plants on White Island May 2, in celebration of the installation’s 200th birthday and as part of a shoreline restoration project. NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, has been a part of the Gulf Coast community for 200 years and serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. Along with numerous aviation and cyber warfare training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, preserving U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ian Cotter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005741
    VIRIN: 260502-N-IR734-5498
    Filename: DOD_111682848
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, NAS Pensacola Volunteers Restore White Island Shoreline, by CPO Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC

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