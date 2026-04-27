NAS Pensacola Volunteers Restore White Island Shoreline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005741" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Volunteers from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and the local community planted more than 2,500 native wetland plants on White Island May 2, in celebration of the installation’s 200th birthday and as part of a shoreline restoration project. NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, has been a part of the Gulf Coast community for 200 years and serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. Along with numerous aviation and cyber warfare training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, preserving U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ian Cotter)