NAS Pensacola Volunteers Restore White Island Shoreline

Volunteers from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and the local community planted more than 2,500 native wetland plants on White Island May 2, in celebration of the installation’s 200th birthday and as part of a shoreline restoration project. NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, has been a part of the Gulf Coast community for 200 years and serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. Along with numerous aviation and cyber warfare training activities, NAS Pensacola maintains an operational airfield and deepwater port, preserving U.S. Armed Forces operational platforms. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ian Cotter)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005741
|VIRIN:
|260502-N-IR734-5498
|Filename:
|DOD_111682848
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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