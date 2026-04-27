U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division alongside Airmen offload M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M119A3 lightweight 105mm howitzers after being transported on a U.S. Air force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005735
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-AQ215-4434
|Filename:
|DOD_111682729
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25th Infantry Division HIMARS, Artillery Equipment C-130 Off-Loading, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.