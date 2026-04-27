(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: JTF MARSTRIKE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Navy BRP Quezon (PS-70), a decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, is struck by fires from a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Type 88 Surface-to-Ship Missile System assigned to 1st Artillery Brigade at a joint task force maritime strike event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 near Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 6, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005732
    VIRIN: 260506-M-HU167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111682708
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: JTF MARSTRIKE, by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    MARSTRIKE
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video