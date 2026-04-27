U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, complete the final leg of their convoy in Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 4, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project FLYTRAP as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project FLYTRAP, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005723
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-WU363-6232
|Filename:
|DOD_111682640
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment arrives in Lithuania in preparation for Project Flytrap, by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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