This video PSA, created May 6, 2026, highlights key measures to take when maintaining operational security. Operational security, or OPSEC, is a systematic process used to identify, control and protect unclassified, critical information that could be exploited by adversaries to disrupt operations or compromise missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 05:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005716
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111682512
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OPSEC Awareness Month: Do Your Part, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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