OPSEC Awareness Month: Do Your Part

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video PSA, created May 6, 2026, highlights key measures to take when maintaining operational security. Operational security, or OPSEC, is a systematic process used to identify, control and protect unclassified, critical information that could be exploited by adversaries to disrupt operations or compromise missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)