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    OPSEC Awareness Month: Do Your Part

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    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    53rd Wing

    This video PSA, created May 6, 2026, highlights key measures to take when maintaining operational security. Operational security, or OPSEC, is a systematic process used to identify, control and protect unclassified, critical information that could be exploited by adversaries to disrupt operations or compromise missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 05:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005716
    VIRIN: 260506-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_111682512
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Awareness Month: Do Your Part, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    operational security
    OPSEC
    53rd wing
    Operational Security Awareness Month
    OPSEC Awareness Month
    Video PSA

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