Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Showcases Teamwork and Combat Readiness

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army compete in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 5, 2026. Teams from across the command tackle a series of demanding events, including night land navigation, a ruck march, tactical lanes, weapon proficiency lanes, and force-on-force exercises. The competition is designed to challenge Soldiers’ resilience, teamwork, and combat readiness while reinforcing their ability to execute missions under realistic conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005703
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-KB025-2781
|Filename:
|DOD_111682327
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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