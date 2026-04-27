Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Showcases Teamwork and Combat Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army compete in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 5, 2026. Teams from across the command tackle a series of demanding events, including night land navigation, a ruck march, tactical lanes, weapon proficiency lanes, and force-on-force exercises. The competition is designed to challenge Soldiers’ resilience, teamwork, and combat readiness while reinforcing their ability to execute missions under realistic conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)