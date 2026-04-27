Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Marines execute air delivery resupply

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, execute an air delivery resupply during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Balabac Island, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005702
|VIRIN:
|260502-M-ST088-1001
|PIN:
|216354
|Filename:
|DOD_111682311
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BALABAC, PALAWAN, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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