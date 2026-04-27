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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Marines execute air delivery resupply

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    BALABAC, PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, execute an air delivery resupply during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Balabac Island, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005702
    VIRIN: 260502-M-ST088-1001
    PIN: 216354
    Filename: DOD_111682311
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: BALABAC, PALAWAN, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Marines execute air delivery resupply, by SSgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    MRF-D
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    USMC
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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