U.S. Army SSG Katelin Hayes is an instructor at the Eighth Army Wightman NCO Academy, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. She is responsible for turning junior enlisted soldiers into future Non-Commission Officers. The Eighth Army Wightman NCO Academy is in need of Instructors and Platoon Sergeants, if you are interested in applying, please refer to 8A OPORD 23-01-20-02 or the latest OPORD from the academy. For more information, please go to 8tharmy.korea.army.mil. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005700
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-YI736-4979
|Filename:
|DOD_111682282
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Army Wightman NCO Academy: "Be the Example", by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.