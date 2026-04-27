8th Army Wightman NCO Academy: "Be the Example"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army SSG Katelin Hayes is an instructor at the Eighth Army Wightman NCO Academy, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. She is responsible for turning junior enlisted soldiers into future Non-Commission Officers. The Eighth Army Wightman NCO Academy is in need of Instructors and Platoon Sergeants, if you are interested in applying, please refer to 8A OPORD 23-01-20-02 or the latest OPORD from the academy. For more information, please go to 8tharmy.korea.army.mil. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)