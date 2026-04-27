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    8th Army Wightman NCO Academy: "Be the Example"

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army SSG Katelin Hayes is an instructor at the Eighth Army Wightman NCO Academy, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. She is responsible for turning junior enlisted soldiers into future Non-Commission Officers. The Eighth Army Wightman NCO Academy is in need of Instructors and Platoon Sergeants, if you are interested in applying, please refer to 8A OPORD 23-01-20-02 or the latest OPORD from the academy. For more information, please go to 8tharmy.korea.army.mil. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005700
    VIRIN: 260427-A-YI736-4979
    Filename: DOD_111682282
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    Intructors
    SGL
    Basic Leadership Course
    interview
    leadership developement
    8th Army Wightman NCO Academy

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