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    2026 LANPAC introduction

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joni Jackson 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium introduction video displaying the capabilities of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 01:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005699
    VIRIN: 260506-A-DQ990-1220
    Filename: DOD_111682272
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 LANPAC introduction, by SFC Joni Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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