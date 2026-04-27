(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Lukas Aragon 

    1st Signal Brigade

    On 6 May, 2027 soldiers of the 1st Signal Brigade participate in MASCAL training during Mercury Shield to practice medical response, evacuation, and communication procedures in the event of multiple casualties during real emergencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005698
    VIRIN: 260506-A-GX841-1262
    Filename: DOD_111682269
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise, by CPL Lukas Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video