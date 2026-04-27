On 6 May, 2027 soldiers of the 1st Signal Brigade participate in MASCAL training during Mercury Shield to practice medical response, evacuation, and communication procedures in the event of multiple casualties during real emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005698
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-GX841-1262
|Filename:
|DOD_111682269
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Exercise, by CPL Lukas Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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