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    Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson Addresses Servicemembers During Visit to Japan

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    JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander, Air Force Accessions Center, addresses Pacific Airmen and Guardians during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson emphasizes the importance of Airmen and Guardians serving as ambassadors for recruiting and sharing their Air Force story. Also highlighted is the referral and recruiter-assistance programs, We Are All Recruiters (WEAR), members can earn medals for referring qualified applicants.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 01:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005697
    VIRIN: 260506-N-VB601-3249
    Filename: DOD_111682259
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson Addresses Servicemembers During Visit to Japan, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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