Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson Addresses Servicemembers During Visit to Japan

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander, Air Force Accessions Center, addresses Pacific Airmen and Guardians during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson emphasizes the importance of Airmen and Guardians serving as ambassadors for recruiting and sharing their Air Force story. Also highlighted is the referral and recruiter-assistance programs, We Are All Recruiters (WEAR), members can earn medals for referring qualified applicants.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 01:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005697
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-VB601-3249
|Filename:
|DOD_111682259
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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