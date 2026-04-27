Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson Addresses Servicemembers During Visit to Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander, Air Force Accessions Center, addresses Pacific Airmen and Guardians during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson emphasizes the importance of Airmen and Guardians serving as ambassadors for recruiting and sharing their Air Force story. Also highlighted is the referral and recruiter-assistance programs, We Are All Recruiters (WEAR), members can earn medals for referring qualified applicants.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)