USS Mustin conducts a live-fire exercise with a Mk 38 Mod 4 machine gun

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts a live-fire exercise with a Mk 38 Mod 4 machine gun in the South China Sea, April 17, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005696
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-ER894-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111682257
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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