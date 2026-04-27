USS Mustin conducts a live-fire exercise

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts a live-fire exercise in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 15, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005695
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-ER894-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111682256
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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