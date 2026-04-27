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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a counter landing live-fire exercise alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 4, 2026. The training allows for better interoperability and more seamless operations through improved mutual understanding. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005694
    VIRIN: 260505-A-AQ215-3995
    Filename: DOD_111682239
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan, Balikatan 2026, Tropic Lightning, FriendsPartnersAllies, 25th ID, BK26

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