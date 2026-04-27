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    USS Mustin conducts flight operations

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts flight operations while underway in the Western Pacific Ocean, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005692
    VIRIN: 260416-N-ER894-4001
    Filename: DOD_111682210
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin conducts flight operations, by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    patrol
    7th Fleet

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