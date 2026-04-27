2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

Soldiers maneuver through an obstacle course and conduct a squad litter carry during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. The competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005690
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-GG554-1133
|Filename:
|DOD_111682179
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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