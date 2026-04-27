2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers maneuver through an obstacle course and conduct a squad litter carry during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. The competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)