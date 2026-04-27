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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers maneuver through an obstacle course and conduct a squad litter carry during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. The competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005690
    VIRIN: 260505-A-GG554-1133
    Filename: DOD_111682179
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT POLK, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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