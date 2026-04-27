T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, complete a nine-mile ruck march, medical evaluation lane, and stress shoot during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005688
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-BM801-1224
|Filename:
|DOD_111682131
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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