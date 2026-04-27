T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a nine mile foot march assessment during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana on May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of the T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005685
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-BM801-1223
|Filename:
|DOD_111682083
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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