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    3rd Marine Logistics Group First Sergeants On III Marine Expeditionary Force First Sergeants Symposium

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown, Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Cpl. Thomas Vu

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Carlos Taveras, battalion first sergeant of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Sgt. Crystalee Munoz, company first sergeant of Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, and 1st Sgt. Leah Stewart, battalion first sergeant 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd MLG, discuss the importance of being first sergeants on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2026. The first sergeants recently attended a weeklong first sergeants symposium led by III Marine Expeditionary Force. The event fostered camaraderie, allowing first sergeants to come together, collaborate, and strengthen leadership and unit effectiveness across III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005683
    VIRIN: 042826-M-RE828-1001
    Filename: DOD_111682081
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3rd Marine Logistics Group First Sergeants On III Marine Expeditionary Force First Sergeants Symposium, by LCpl Weston Brown, Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Cpl Thomas Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    III MEF
    III MLG
    Indo-Pacific
    leadership
    First Sergeant

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