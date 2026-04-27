3rd Marine Logistics Group First Sergeants On III Marine Expeditionary Force First Sergeants Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Carlos Taveras, battalion first sergeant of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Sgt. Crystalee Munoz, company first sergeant of Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, and 1st Sgt. Leah Stewart, battalion first sergeant 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd MLG, discuss the importance of being first sergeants on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2026. The first sergeants recently attended a weeklong first sergeants symposium led by III Marine Expeditionary Force. The event fostered camaraderie, allowing first sergeants to come together, collaborate, and strengthen leadership and unit effectiveness across III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)