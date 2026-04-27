3rd Marine Logistics Group First Sergeants On III Marine Expeditionary Force First Sergeants Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Carlos Taveras, battalion first sergeant of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Sgt. Crystalee Munoz, company first sergeant of Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, and 1st Sgt. Leah Stewart, battalion first sergeant 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd MLG, discuss the importance of being first sergeants on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2026. The first sergeants recently attended a weeklong first sergeants symposium led by III Marine Expeditionary Force. The event fostered camaraderie, allowing first sergeants to come together, collaborate, and strengthen leadership and unit effectiveness across III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005683
|VIRIN:
|042826-M-RE828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111682081
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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