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    T2COM Best Squad Competition

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    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Jesse Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Team 3, comprised of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, completed an obstacle course and a squad litter carry during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005682
    VIRIN: 260506-A-PF954-2911
    Filename: DOD_111682077
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JRTC
    BestSquad
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

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