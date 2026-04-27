Liberty Policy for Servicemembers across Japan

U.S. Forces Japan has released an updated liberty order across Japan. The new order reinforces DOW personnel are ready to accomplish their assigned missions and re-emphasizes commander's roles in implementing professional standards. Some updates and changes include: All personnel who are not up-to-date on sexual assault training will not be given liberty. Drinking establishments, including izakayas are off-limits past 1 a.m. All service members must be aware of and understand the current liberty policy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 01:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005681
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-VB601-8857
|Filename:
|DOD_111682007
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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