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    Liberty Policy for Servicemembers across Japan

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    JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Forces Japan has released an updated liberty order across Japan. The new order reinforces DOW personnel are ready to accomplish their assigned missions and re-emphasizes commander's roles in implementing professional standards. Some updates and changes include: All personnel who are not up-to-date on sexual assault training will not be given liberty. Drinking establishments, including izakayas are off-limits past 1 a.m. All service members must be aware of and understand the current liberty policy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 01:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005681
    VIRIN: 260505-N-VB601-8857
    Filename: DOD_111682007
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, Liberty Policy for Servicemembers across Japan, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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