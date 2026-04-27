Liberty Policy for Servicemembers across Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Forces Japan has released an updated liberty order across Japan. The new order reinforces DOW personnel are ready to accomplish their assigned missions and re-emphasizes commander's roles in implementing professional standards. Some updates and changes include: All personnel who are not up-to-date on sexual assault training will not be given liberty. Drinking establishments, including izakayas are off-limits past 1 a.m. All service members must be aware of and understand the current liberty policy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)