Pacific Spotlight: Lt Col Anna Tsai

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anna Tsai, otolaryngologist with the 374th Surgical Operation Squadron, reflects on her impact on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Apr. 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005677
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-VB601-2376
|Filename:
|DOD_111681997
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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