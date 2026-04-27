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    Pacific Spotlight: Lt Col Anna Tsai

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    JAPAN

    04.07.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anna Tsai, otolaryngologist with the 374th Surgical Operation Squadron, reflects on her impact on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Apr. 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 00:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005677
    VIRIN: 260408-N-VB601-2376
    Filename: DOD_111681997
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: Lt Col Anna Tsai, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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