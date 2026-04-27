Kanoya Air Show Osprey Meet-up

U.S Marine Corps Capt. Cedric Bevis and U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Bowman speak on the Kanoya Airshow and the importance of the event, bringing all four Osprey types together into one location for the public to view in Kyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, April 25th, 2026. This event highlighted joint operability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005675
|VIRIN:
|260425-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111681976
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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