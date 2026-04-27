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    Kanoya Air Show Osprey Meet-up

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    KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    04.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S Marine Corps Capt. Cedric Bevis and U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Bowman speak on the Kanoya Airshow and the importance of the event, bringing all four Osprey types together into one location for the public to view in Kyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, April 25th, 2026. This event highlighted joint operability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005675
    VIRIN: 260425-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111681976
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP

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    This work, Kanoya Air Show Osprey Meet-up, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Okinawa
    Kagoshima Prefecture
    AFN

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