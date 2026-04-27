Kanoya Air Show Osprey Meet-up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Marine Corps Capt. Cedric Bevis and U.S. Navy Lt. Austin Bowman speak on the Kanoya Airshow and the importance of the event, bringing all four Osprey types together into one location for the public to view in Kyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, April 25th, 2026. This event highlighted joint operability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)