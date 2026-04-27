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    Next Level Podcast - Episode 7

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Aaron Lebsack 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    Welcome to Episode 7 of the "Next Level Podcast." In this episode, neuroscientist and host Anu Venkatesh, Ph.D., of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific interviews guest Peter Singer, Ph.D., a political scientist and specialist in 21st-century warfare, delving into the future and exploring how human emotions are woven into artificial intelligence design. They discuss how modern AI systems often act like overeager interns: hyperintelligent yet lacking real-world experience and programmed to please users. Singer breaks down the potential dangers of reinforcing biases as more people begin to use these models. The episode also examines the critical importance of strategic narrative and how researchers can better communicate the value of cutting-edge technology to support the warfighter. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become a New Professional at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 20:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005674
    VIRIN: 260505-N-ZB499-1002
    Filename: DOD_111681969
    Length: 00:58:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Next Level Podcast - Episode 7, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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