Next Level Podcast - Episode 7

Welcome to Episode 7 of the "Next Level Podcast." In this episode, neuroscientist and host Anu Venkatesh, Ph.D., of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific interviews guest Peter Singer, Ph.D., a political scientist and specialist in 21st-century warfare, delving into the future and exploring how human emotions are woven into artificial intelligence design. They discuss how modern AI systems often act like overeager interns: hyperintelligent yet lacking real-world experience and programmed to please users. Singer breaks down the potential dangers of reinforcing biases as more people begin to use these models. The episode also examines the critical importance of strategic narrative and how researchers can better communicate the value of cutting-edge technology to support the warfighter. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become a New Professional at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 20:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005674
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-ZB499-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111681969
|Length:
|00:58:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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