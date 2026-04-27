U.S. Army Watercraft supporting HIMARS Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division/Multi-Domain Command-Pacific fire an M28A1 Reduced Range Practice Rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System after rolling off the USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) U.S. Army Runnymede-class landing craft utility, during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Balabac Island, Palawan, May 2, 2026. HIMARS in Balabac can be used to protect shipping going into the Sulu and Celebes Sea. The HIMARS was moved into position via Army Watercraft, the HIMARS shot, and then exfilled via Army Watercraft. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Lt. Col. Adan Cazarez)