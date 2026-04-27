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    U.S. Army Watercraft supporting HIMARS Live Fire

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Maj. Adan Cazarez 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division/Multi-Domain Command-Pacific fire an M28A1 Reduced Range Practice Rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System after rolling off the USAV Paulus Hook (LCU 2033) U.S. Army Runnymede-class landing craft utility, during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Balabac Island, Palawan, May 2, 2026. HIMARS in Balabac can be used to protect shipping going into the Sulu and Celebes Sea. The HIMARS was moved into position via Army Watercraft, the HIMARS shot, and then exfilled via Army Watercraft. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Lt. Col. Adan Cazarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005673
    VIRIN: 260505-A-IA862-9987
    Filename: DOD_111681952
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, U.S. Army Watercraft supporting HIMARS Live Fire, by MAJ Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Watercraft
    Balikatan
    HIMARS
    Balikatan 2026

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