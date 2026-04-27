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    Why We Exist: 377th Air Base Wing

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    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    The first entry into Team Kirtland's "Why We Exist" series, this episode features the 377th Air Base Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005665
    VIRIN: 260505-F-BX440-9410
    Filename: DOD_111681856
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

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    This work, Why We Exist: 377th Air Base Wing, by SrA Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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