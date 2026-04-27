B-Roll: U.S. Marines participate in A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” familiarization during Exercise Garnet Rattler

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division take part in A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” familiarization during Exercise Garnet Rattler on Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, May 1, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005659
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-MU704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111681790
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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