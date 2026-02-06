2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition

Soldiers complete a 9.2-mile ruck march and stress shoot during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and demonstrates their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005656
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-NR779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111681720
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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