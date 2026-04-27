163d SFS Qualifies on the M240B, M249 and M320, at Edwards Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005653" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 163d Security Forces Squadron from March Air Reserve Base conduct heavy weapons qualification training on the M240B, M249 and M320 at Edwards Air Force Base, May 2, 2026. Junior Airmen requiring qualification were pulled from Alpha, Bravo and Charlie squads to ensure standardized proficiency across the squadron, receiving guidance and real-time feedback from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) personnel on proper targeting and weapons handling. These Airmen conducted live-fire training at targets of varying shapes, sizes, and distances to simulate real-world engagement scenarios, maintaining on-going combat arms proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Technical Sgt. Joseph Pagan)