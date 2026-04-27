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    163d SFS Qualifies on the M240B, M249 and M320, at Edwards Air Force Base

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    EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan and Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding

    163d Attack Wing   

    California Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 163d Security Forces Squadron from March Air Reserve Base conduct heavy weapons qualification training on the M240B, M249 and M320 at Edwards Air Force Base, May 2, 2026. Junior Airmen requiring qualification were pulled from Alpha, Bravo and Charlie squads to ensure standardized proficiency across the squadron, receiving guidance and real-time feedback from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) personnel on proper targeting and weapons handling. These Airmen conducted live-fire training at targets of varying shapes, sizes, and distances to simulate real-world engagement scenarios, maintaining on-going combat arms proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Technical Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005653
    VIRIN: 260502-F-RZ465-4683
    Filename: DOD_111681669
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 163d SFS Qualifies on the M240B, M249 and M320, at Edwards Air Force Base, by TSgt Joseph Pagan and SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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