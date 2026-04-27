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    Transparent Battlefield (LSCO Conditions 5/12) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.
    The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on the increasingly transparent battlefield.
    Advanced technologies are spreading around the globe at a breathtaking rate with phones and other smart devices common on all potential battlefields.
    Where once widespread collection and analysis had been limited to well-resourced state actors, increasingly universal technologies allow more participants’ gathering, processing, and rapidly disseminating information.
    With increased data resources and rapid analysis, seemingly benign information becomes actionable intelligence to refine targeting and improve situational awareness – possibly on-par or better than U.S. capabilities.
    Modern LSCO will present challenges for any force seeking to avoid detection or achieve surprise with limited opportunities for exploitation.
    Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

    CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
    All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution

    Images:
    Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005648
    VIRIN: 240913-D-A0621-1971
    Filename: DOD_111681632
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    LSCO ThreatMinutes

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